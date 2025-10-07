Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $2.20 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 26,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $66,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 208,518 shares in the company, valued at $527,550.54. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aemetis by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 14.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 142.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

