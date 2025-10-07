Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $280.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AMG opened at $244.75 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

