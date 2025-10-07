AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.88 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,471.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,765,000 after buying an additional 2,462,337 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,651,000 after buying an additional 46,368,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after buying an additional 2,461,255 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after buying an additional 2,589,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,383,000 after buying an additional 1,906,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

