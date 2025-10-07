Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.0%

LNT opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,265,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,875,000 after acquiring an additional 481,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

