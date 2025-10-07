Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

