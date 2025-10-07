Altech Digital Co., Ltd. (ALD) Announces October 15th IPO

Altech Digital Co., Ltd. (ALD) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on Wednesday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Altech Digital Co., Ltd. generated $3.49 million in revenue and $1.12 million in net income. Altech Digital Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $118 million.

Pacific Century Securities and Revere Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Altech Digital Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We offer IT system development, maintenance and consulting services in Hong Kong. Altech Hong Kong, our operating subsidiary, offers two types of IT services: system development services, which include developing web-based systems and mobile applications, as well as maintenance and consultancy services for these systems after development. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Altech Digital Co., Ltd. is offering 1.5 million shares at the assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $6.0 million, according to its F-1/A filings.)Â “.

Altech Digital Co., Ltd. was founded in 2022 and has 8 employees. The company is located at Units 608-61 Level 6, Core C, Cyberport 3 100 Cyberport Road, Pok Fu Lam Hong Kong +852-9144-0470 and can be reached via phone at +852-9144-0470 or on the web at https://www.altech.hk/.

