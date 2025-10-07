Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amentum by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Amentum has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.39.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

