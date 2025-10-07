Ameren Corporation $AEE Stake Reduced by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

