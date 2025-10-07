American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AII

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

AII opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.