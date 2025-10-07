American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AII
American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance
American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.
American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile
We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Integrity Insurance Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.