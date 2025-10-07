American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

