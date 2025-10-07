Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 147.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.