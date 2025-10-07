Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

