Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.