Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.40.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.