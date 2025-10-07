Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

