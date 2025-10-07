Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 146,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,291,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 295.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $82.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

