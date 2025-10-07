Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

