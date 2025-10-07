Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS FMAY opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

