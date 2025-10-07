Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

