Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 796,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.