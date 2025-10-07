Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

