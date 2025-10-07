Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 947,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the period.

Shares of CGIE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

