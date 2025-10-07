Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 9.5%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.