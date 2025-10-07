Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

