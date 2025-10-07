Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

