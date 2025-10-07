Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.57.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

