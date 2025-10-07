Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $104,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

