Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.03%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

