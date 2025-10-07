Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $401,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
