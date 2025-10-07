Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

