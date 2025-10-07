Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $532,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $218,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $415,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

