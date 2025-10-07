Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.
NXTG opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $106.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
