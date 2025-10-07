Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

