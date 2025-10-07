Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 82,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 274,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 134,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

