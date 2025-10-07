Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $205.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

