Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF $MEMX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MEMX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

