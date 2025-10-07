Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.