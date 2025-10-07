Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPTS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.