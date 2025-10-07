Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,091 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after buying an additional 77,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 455,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

