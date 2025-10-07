Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.