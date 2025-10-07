Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,270.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,416 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

