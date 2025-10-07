Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,625 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

