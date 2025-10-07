Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

