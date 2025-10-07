Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

