Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 35 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2%

SYK opened at $365.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

