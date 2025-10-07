Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 272.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter.

DMAR opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

