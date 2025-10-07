Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAPR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $847.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.