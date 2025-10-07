Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 490 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Linde by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $468.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.46. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

