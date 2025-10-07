Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,619,000 after acquiring an additional 500,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,151,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 434,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.