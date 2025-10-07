Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 940 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 636.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of -684.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

