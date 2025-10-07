Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 953 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

